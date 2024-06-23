Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.80% of UMB Financial worth $32,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after buying an additional 265,399 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $20,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,005,000 after buying an additional 161,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

UMBF opened at $79.60 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,971. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

