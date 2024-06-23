Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,586 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $32,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,325,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,109.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,325,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Baird R W cut PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

View Our Latest Report on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.