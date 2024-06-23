Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,384 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $33,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTEK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 79,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,835,000.

NYSEARCA GTEK opened at $29.43 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

