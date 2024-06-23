American International Group Inc. Sells 12,506 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

