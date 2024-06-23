American International Group Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $14.82 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

