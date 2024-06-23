American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

