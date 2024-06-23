American International Group Inc. Has $4.47 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

