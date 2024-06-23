American International Group Inc. Sells 4,077 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Calix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 26.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $51.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

