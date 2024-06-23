American International Group Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,563 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $258.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.58. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,269 shares of company stock worth $13,287,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

