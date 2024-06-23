American International Group Inc. Sells 3,791 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

