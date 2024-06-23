American International Group Inc. Sells 401 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 4,435.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,678,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $37,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,684,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 253,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,371,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NewMarket Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NEU opened at $522.82 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $396.07 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $547.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

