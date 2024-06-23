American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,700,000 after buying an additional 147,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after buying an additional 1,466,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,167,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,598,000 after buying an additional 538,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

