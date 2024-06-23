CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

CRWD opened at $380.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.17, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

