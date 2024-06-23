American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,999,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,893,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.69.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $4,461,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,478,134.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $4,461,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,478,134.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 787,800 shares of company stock worth $46,428,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

