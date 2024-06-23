Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

