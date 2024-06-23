Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $1.54 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $98.87 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

