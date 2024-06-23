Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,250 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,984,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

