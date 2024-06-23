American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $135.57 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.81.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

