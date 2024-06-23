Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total transaction of C$1,830,693.00.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$124.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$84.19 and a 1 year high of C$129.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$120.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.84.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

