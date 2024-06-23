Stephany Fier Sells 345,240 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 345,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$3,987,522.00.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.64.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.