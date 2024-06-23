Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,286 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,191 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,665 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $168,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $7,302,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Melius restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

