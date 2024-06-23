Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

