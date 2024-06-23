Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.47 Million Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,658 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 110,177 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 352,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,415 shares of company stock worth $321,226. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $938.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

