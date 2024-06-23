Virtu Financial LLC Invests $233,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,520,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

