6,453 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Viad stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $722.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VVI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Viad Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

