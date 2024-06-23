Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGR. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,869,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 850,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 651,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEGR opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Profile

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

