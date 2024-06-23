364 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $632.15 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.74 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $615.61 and a 200-day moving average of $626.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

