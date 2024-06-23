6,866 Shares in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SII. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sprott by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 82.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 40.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 432.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 16.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Sprott Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $42.65 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

