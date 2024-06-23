Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Annexon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Annexon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Annexon by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 33.2% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $2,306,000.

ANNX stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ANNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

