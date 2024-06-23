1,061 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 47.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $265.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.82 and a 12 month high of $270.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

