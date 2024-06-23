Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $109.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

