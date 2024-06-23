Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $2.66 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $277.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

