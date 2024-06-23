Virtu Financial LLC Invests $226,000 in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UEVM opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.2734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

