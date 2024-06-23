Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 644 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exponent by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Exponent by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $657,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.