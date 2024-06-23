Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $181,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $150,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,813,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,261,000 after buying an additional 40,715 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,306,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,583,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.63 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

