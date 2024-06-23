Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,845 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $123.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

