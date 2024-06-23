Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 729 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 7,133.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,670,000 after purchasing an additional 947,011 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,445,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ameren by 30.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,574,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 223,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.72.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

