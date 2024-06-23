Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,100 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

