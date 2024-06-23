Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173,390 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.88.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.1 %

EXPD stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

