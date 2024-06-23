Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 38,745 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,745 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at $48,145,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

