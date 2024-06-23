Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.85 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,243,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,359 shares of company stock worth $2,410,876 over the last three months. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

