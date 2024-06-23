Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.68 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.9 %

Baxter International stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

