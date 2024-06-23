Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,086 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 745.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Targa Resources by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.48. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $129.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.