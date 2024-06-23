Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.39. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.