Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 21,614 Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Quetta Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,861,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,640,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,389,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,462,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Quetta Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Quetta Acquisition Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

