Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 33,947 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE:LAC opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

