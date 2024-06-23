Virtu Financial LLC Invests $216,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 263.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.98. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $46.17.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

