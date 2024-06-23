Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Preferred Bank by 518.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $73.80 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.60 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

