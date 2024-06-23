Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,078,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 604,881 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 737,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 486,108 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 453,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 222,223 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,066,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 101,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

VMO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

