Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.09.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock worth $4,083,045 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.